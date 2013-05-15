Fast Market Research recommends "Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV), 2012 - Global Market Size, Average Installation Price, Market Share, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- "Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV), 2012 - Global Market Size, Average Installation Price, Market Share, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is an alternative energy offering from GlobalData that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the market trends in global concentrated photovoltaics industry. The research provides an understanding of the global CPV market and also provides market analysis of the US, Spain, China, Italy and Australia CPV markets. The research provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity, power generation and cost trends. The report also details the installed capacity split by concentration (HCPV and LCPV), major countries and major players in the global CPV market. The report analyses renewable energy initiatives with policy framework in countries such as the US, Spain, China, Italy and Australia.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
- The report details the historic and forecast statistics for annual and cumulative solar PV installations and power generated from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the key countries.
- Analysis of Key Countries such as the US, Spain, China, Italy and Australia.
- Competitive Landscape of major players such as SolFocus, Amonix, Concentrix Solar and Abengoa Solar based on several parameters.
- Policy, Regulatory Framework and Drivers governing the renewable energy market for different countries.
- Impact Analysis of Key Drivers and Challenges in the global CPV market.
