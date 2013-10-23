New Market Research Report: Construction & Engineering - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Introduction
The Emerging 5 Construction & Engineering industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction & engineering market players' emerging five operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
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Highlights
These countries contributed $1,019.2 billion to the global construction & engineering industry in 2012, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $1,837.3 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 12.5% over the 2012-17 period.
Within the construction & engineering industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $825.3 billion in 2012. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $117.4 and $37.8 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the construction & engineering industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1,582.6 billion in 2017, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $162.0 and $49.3 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the emerging five construction & engineering market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the emerging five construction & engineering market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five construction & engineering market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the emerging five biotechnology market?
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