New Market Research Report: Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Construction market report from Timetric: "Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The Canadian construction industry recorded a CAGR of 2% during the review period. Low interest rates have fuelled demand for housing in the country. Moreover, as part of the Economic Action Plan announced in April 2013, an investment of CAD53.5 billion (US$54.1 billion), to be spread over 10 years, will drive infrastructure construction in the country. However, the government has implemented tighter mortgage lending rules to control high levels of household debt, and aims to bring the budget deficit to below 1% of GDP within two years, with a mix of budget cuts and prudent spending. This is likely to have a negative effect on construction activity. Overall, the outlook for the country's economy still remains positive and will support growth in all construction markets. Timetric expects the industry to record a CAGR of 3.72% over the forecast period.
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Key Highlights
- The Canadian construction industry recorded a CAGR of 2% during the review period and valued CAD281 billion (US$284.1 billion) in 2012.
- A slowdown in the Canadian economy resulted in subdued office space uptake in 2012. Much of the current construction of office buildings is not expected to be available before 2014, and so despite low demand, rents continue to rise.
- The expected depreciation in the Canadian dollar in the coming quarters will also support Canadian exports. Timetric expects the industrial construction market to record a CAGR of 4.18% over the forecast period.
- Canada needs infrastructure development to support its booming mining industry, which was a key contributor to the country's quick recovery from the economic crisis. Timetric expects the infrastructure market to record a CAGR of 4.42% over the forecast period.
- Construction activity is expected to pick up by the end of 2013 and over 2014, as economic and employment growth support the residential construction market. Timetric expects the market to record a CAGR of 2.93% over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Canada:
- Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the construction market in Canada using the construction output and value-add methods
- Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type
- Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)
- Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing
- Assessment of the competitive environment using Porter's Five Forces
- Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in Canada
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Aecon Group Inc., Graham Group Ltd, The Churchill Corporation, IBI Group, Inc.
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