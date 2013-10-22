New Market Research Report: Consumer and Innovation Trends in Air Fresheners

New Consumer Goods research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Innovation in air freshener products is driven by consumer interest in novel and more indulgent sensory experiences. This report covers a wide variety of air freshener products and uses Datamonitor's TrendSights mega-trend framework to classify key consumers and product trends impacting the category globally.
Scope of this Report:
- Each section contains a concise SWOT analysis that outlines how each TrendSights mega-trend can be applied to the air fresheners category.
- Consumer insight analysis covering 23 countries globally highlights the key attitudes and behaviors driving consumers' choice of air fresheners.
- Case studies and product examples throughout the brief showcase interesting and innovative air freshener products from across the globe.
- Key considerations and potential opportunities have been identified based on consumer preferences and recent product innovations in this category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
The economic downturn has exacerbated consumers' tendency to stay at home. This has prompted an innovation shift from functional benefits to both functional and emotional benefits; that is, air freshener products that not only remove or mask nasty odors but that also enhance consumers' home environment.
Society is becoming more sterilized and health-oriented: 62% of consumers worldwide are concerned about the air quality of their homes. Much of this can be explained by consumers spending around 90% of their times indoors, being therefore repeatedly exposed to indoor air pollutants.
Keywords: air freshener, aerosol, electrical, continuous, pump, car air freshener, novel, fragrance, cocooning, indulgence, emotional connection, luxury, sterilized society, safety, health-consciousness, chemical-free, natural, sustainable, green, reusable packaging, biodegradable packaging, value for money, multi-functional.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- How do Datamonitor's mega-trends apply specifically to air freshener products? How is this likely to evolve over the next few years?
- What are some of the key product characteristics influencing consumer purchasing behavior in air care?
- Where is innovation occurring in air freshener products and what does it look like?
- Going forward, what are some of the potential opportunities and key considerations for air freshener brands?
- How are industry players using the online space to more effectively engage with consumers?
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