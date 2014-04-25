Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Appliances in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- 2012 and 2013 proved to be a turbulent year for South Africa with the country reflecting mediocre economic growth; this owed mainly to labour market volatility, particularly in the mining sector, coupled with the euro crisis. The country witnessed minimal expansion in exports and a slowdown in consumer demand. Chronic high unemployment, poverty and income inequality continue to plague the nation. However, despite the challenging macroeconomic climate, the market for consumer appliances...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Food Preparation Appliances in South Africa
- Heating Appliances in South Africa
- Small Cooking Appliances in South Africa
- Large Cooking Appliances in South Africa
- Personal Care Appliances in South Africa
- Home Laundry Appliances in South Africa
- The Future of the Haircare Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Oral Hygiene Market in South Africa to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in South Africa