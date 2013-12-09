New Market Research Report: Consumer Foodservice in Spain

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Foodservice in Spain", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- In 2012, the Spanish economy slipped backwards into recession with a 1% decline in GDP on the previous year. 2011 had seen a recovery so the performance in 2012 was a blow for Spain. The poor economic situation, which has its worst consequences in the high level of unemployment - close to 26% of the Spanish population, according to public sources - has dragged the performance of consumer foodservice down, with sales recording negative current value growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in Bulgaria
- Consumer Foodservice in Romania
- Consumer Foodservice in Denmark
- Consumer Foodservice in Australia
- Consumer Foodservice in Mexico
- Consumer Foodservice in Portugal
- Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia
- Consumer Foodservice in the United Kingdom
- Consumer Foodservice in Greece
- Consumer Foodservice in Brazil