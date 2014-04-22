New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Dutch consumers reduced foodservice spending in 2012 as the local economy slid back into recession. Nonetheless, the fact that the economic downturn was nowhere near as severe as that experienced during the global crisis of 2008-2009 ensured that total foodservice current value sales and transactions continued to grow, albeit at slower rates than in 2011. Foodservice spending by foreign tourists also helped to sustain growth in total current value sales and transactions, as did the adoption of...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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