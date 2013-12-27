New Market Research Report: Consumer Foodservice in Ukraine

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Foodservice in Ukraine" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Constantly increasing competition in consumer foodservice in Ukraine has forced many of the industry's leading companies to pay more attention to advancing their customer relationship management, introducing more innovative marketing tools and consumer oriented promotions and offers. Online social networks are now often used to communicate with customers and encourage them to leave feedback and share their positive experiences in order to attract new customers and boost loyalty. Another...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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