New Market Research Report: Consumer Health in South Korea

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Consumer health recorded a positive current value growth rate in 2012 due to the strong performance of vitamins and dietary supplements. Under the trend of health and wellness, consumers looked for more effective medicine or dietary supplements to maintain a continual healthy disposition, not only for treatment. OTC also recorded positive growth in 2012 due to the government's new regulations including expansion of distribution channels.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
