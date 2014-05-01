Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Dairy Food Market" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Dairy Food Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
Key Findings
- German consumers select Dairy products based on their ability to meet life-stage related and age-specific needs
- German consumers aged 55 and over are the key consumers of Dairy products
- Consumption of Dairy products among Germans is driven by the pursuit of pleasure and indulgence
- Price-conscious German consumers are seeking Dairy products offering good value
Synopsis
Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Dairy Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.
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- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the German market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Dairy, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)
- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for Germany and nine other countries to give a global context.
- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Dairy consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future
- Examples of international and German-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of German Dairy consumers. This is based on Canadean's unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alnatura, Andechser Natur, Arla, Asda, Bio-tiful Dairy, Boulder Brands Inc., BRF SA, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Hansano, Kerry Foods, Kissyo, Kraft, Leichtensteiner, Molkerei Sobbeke, Sonoma Creamery, South Hessian Oldwald Region, Sugarloaf, Tesco.
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