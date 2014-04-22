Fast Market Research recommends "Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market - Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Market (Delivery Technologies, Hardware, Analytics, Monitoring, Encoding, Transparent Caching, DRM, CMS, OVP) - Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)
The market analysis consists of various types of solutions, service providers, organization size, verticals, and regions. The overall market size is calculated by adding up the market size of each solution, such as Content Delivery Network (CDN) delivery, CDN analytics and monitoring, transparent caching and Video Content Management System (VCMS), video indexing, and online video solution. These solutions support various types of service providers such as commercial CDN, free CDN, telco CDN, and traditional commercial CDN.
Over the last decade, the Internet has exhibited utmost growth and trend change over the use of online content. The ever-evolving Internet has resulted in growing Internet traffic, content richness, and the resultant network complexities in managing efficient content delivery to users. To counter these Internet limitations and content delivery drawbacks, CDNs have evolved. Emergence and exponential growth of the video and Over-the-Top (OTT) content over Internet are the main imperatives for the evolution of CDNs. Video and OTT content such as live broadcasting and video on demand consume more network bandwidth in comparison to static web pages delivered to end users. This increased online content and more network bandwidth consumption have evolved the concept of CDNs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Swift expansion of Internet-based services such as online video, streaming media, online music, online games, and transfer of rich media files over Internet is expected to increase the strain on Internet infrastructures and also the demand for better Quality of Service (QoS). CDNs have emerged as an ideal solution to meet all these problems and to meet the demand of delivering better quality content to users. The global CDN market is driving on the growth of high implementation rate of CDN solutions in the U.S., Europe (EU), and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions.
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the market into solutions, covering this market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are further split across the service providers, organization size, verticals, and regions.
2. This report will help them better understand the competition and gain more insights to better position their business. There is a separate section on competitive landscape that includes competitors' ecosystem and their roles in the market. Besides, there are company profiles of the top 10 players in this market. In this section, market internals are provided that can put them ahead of the competitors.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Content Delivery Networks (CDN) Analysis of Key Vendors, State of the Market, and Outlook 2014 - 2019
- Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Communication Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts (2014 - 2019)
- Enterprise Collaboration Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Higher Education Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)
- Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market [Application delivery controllers (ADC), WAN Optimization controllers (WOC), Application Security Equipments, Application Gateways] Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market - Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- In-Building Wireless Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- M2M Satellite Communication Market - Worldwide Market Forecast and Analysis (2014 - 2019)
- Enterprise Video Market (Conferencing, Webcasting, Video on Demand, Video Streaming, Asset Management, CMS, Video Collaboration, Video Analytics, Video Security, Managed Services) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Passenger Information System Market - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014 - 2019)