Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Macedonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- There were no particularly significant category activities within cotton wool/buds/pads in 2013. No significant key product launches were witnessed and there is a dearth of advertising or promotion related to products in the category.
Competitive Landscape
With a 25% value share in 2013, Mega Disposables SA remains the leading manufacturer and global brand owner within the cotton wool/buds/pads category in Macedonia. Mega Disposables SA lost marginal value share in 2013, giving way to Tosama dd, which continues to penetrate the category successfully as its product portfolio is diversified and rebranded.
Industry Prospects
An improved quality of life and increased personal hygiene awareness among Macedonians will remain the major driving forces behind the expected growth of cotton wool/buds/pads over the forecast period, despite financial uncertainties deriving from the Eurozone crisis.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads industry in Macedonia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads industry in Macedonia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Macedonia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Macedonia?
- What are the major brands in Macedonia?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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