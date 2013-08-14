New Market Research Report: Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Russia

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Even though the category is constantly moving towards saturation, in 2012 cotton wool/buds/pads continued growing. The category is characterised by low consumer loyalty and a relatively stable consumer base, talking about the market in general. Value for money remains the key factor impacting consumer behaviour.
Euromonitor International's Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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