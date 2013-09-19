New Market Research Report: Country Analysis Report: United States, in-Depth PESTLE Insights

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Country Analysis Report: United States, In-depth PESTLE Insights", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The US is the largest economy in the world, with GDP of more than $15tn (current prices) in 2012. The economy recorded real-terms growth of 2.6% during 2000-06, but in the second half of 2006 it started decelerating.It contracted by 0.3% during 2008 and 3.1% in 2009. The US returned to growth in the third quarter of 2009, and 2.2% expansion was seen in 2012.
Features and benefits
- Understand how the US can be used to plan business investments or market entry through a holistic view of the country.
- Gain an understanding of the political situation in the US, including key figures in the country and governance indicators.
- Understand customer demographics in the US through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The PESTLE analysis of the US identifies issues that affect the country's performance using the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) framework.
The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in the US, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.
The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of the US's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.
Your key questions answered
- How does the US perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like telecoms and IT, patents, and R&D expenditure trends?
- What is the legal structure in the US and are the laws conducive to investment?
- How does the US perform in terms of environmental indicators and its environmental policies?
- How does the US perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?
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