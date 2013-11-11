Fast Market Research recommends "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its latest report, "CountryFocus: Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape - Brazil". This report is an essential source of information and analysis regarding the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in Brazil. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
In 2012, Brazil's population amounted to an estimated 198.4 million. The population is increasing steadily, which is largely due to a positive balance between the birth rate and the mortality rate. The country currently has a demographic advantage in terms of a large working age population, which increased in size from 2007 to 2012. The size of the elderly population - aged 65 years and older - is expected to increase in future to account for more than 9% of the population by 2020. The value of Brazil's pharmaceutical market amounted to an estimated $23.8 billion in 2012 and is expected to have reached approximately $58.8 billion by 2020, increasing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12%. The value of the medical device market amounted to approximately $7.9 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach approximately $13.1 billion in 2020 at a projected CAGR of 6.5%. These positive trends can primarily be attributed to -
- An increasing elderly population
- Healthcare coverage for 60-80% of the Brazilian population
Scope
The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in Brazil, and includes -
- An overview of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets, comprising market size, segmentation, and key drivers and barriers
- Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Novartis and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and AstraZeneca) and the medical device market (Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Essilor International, and Philips Healthcare)
- Insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, regulatory agencies, and approval processes for new drugs and medical devices
- Detailed analysis of the political and economic environment, covering economic indicators, demographics, healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure
- An overview of the opportunities for and challenges facing growth in the Brazilian healthcare market
Reasons to Get This Report
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