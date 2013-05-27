New Market Research Report: Covidien Plc (COV) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Covidien plc (COV) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- Covidien plc (Covidien) is a leading global healthcare company. It carries out the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices and supplies, diagnostic imaging products, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare products for use in the operating room and other hospital settings, long-term care, physician's clinics, and at home. The company operates in three segments, namely, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supplies. Covidien has about 350 manufacturing, distribution and other facilities throughout the world, which handle production, assembly, quality assurance testing, packaging and sterilization of products. The company operates across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Covidien is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
The company focuses on thoughtfully designed innovations, based on extensive consumer insight, to meet the needs of clinicians and professionals. Covidien envisages establishing its position through the development of innovative products and enhancement of existing ones, internal development, strong partner relationships, strategic collaborations and acquisitions.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Covidien plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
