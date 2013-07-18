New Market Research Report: Credit Cards Market in Israel to 2017: Market Brief

Recently published research from Timetric, "Credit Cards Market in Israel to 2017: Market Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the cards and payments industry in Israel. It contains detailed historic and forecast data for credit card. 'Credit Cards Market in Israel to 2017: Market Brief' provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the cards and payments industry in Israel. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Israeli cards and payments value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Historic and forecast data for credit card in the cards and payments industry in Israel for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast data on number of cards, number of transactions, value of transactions, frequency of use, average transaction value, spending per capita and charge card penetration for the period 2008 through to 2017
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the cards and payments industry covering credit card in Israel
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on number of cards, number of transactions, value of transactions, frequency of use, average transaction value, spending per capita and charge card penetration
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
