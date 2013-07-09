New Market Research Report: Croatia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Croatia Defence & Security Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The Croatian armed forces are continuing the reform process that began in 2006. As of 2013, they are beyond the halfway point of this initiative, and have enacted some important reforms, not least of which is the professionalisation of the country's armed forces. The army remains Croatia's dominant means of power projection; with the navy performing a coastal defence and logistics role, and the air force assisting in the logistics mission, alongside its traditional mission of defending the country's airspace. For the time being, Croatia's deployment to Afghanistan remains the country's largest overseas mission, occupying up to 300 personnel. Zagreb is expected to retain its deployment in Afghanistan until NATO begins to withdraw combat forces from the country in the 2014/2015 timeframe. Beyond Afghanistan, Croatia remains committed to a number of other NATO operations, notably in the Balkans; and UN peacekeeping deployments around the world, deploying small numbers of personnel to this end.
A number of procurement projects are either ongoing or are at the planning stage. These procurement programmes are expected to see the acquisition of defence equipment from Western suppliers. For example, the Croatian Army's Infantry Fighting Vehicle fleet is being enhanced with the supply of new vehicles, while the service is also acquiring new light vehicle. In terms of armaments, the army has an outstanding requirement for a new 155mm self-propelled artillery system, new assault rifles, and is currently acquiring machine guns and night vision systems. The army's logistics fleet is being enhanced with new trucks and jeeps. A number of outstanding requirements also exist for the force, including new heavy equipment transporters, communications systems, plus air surveillance and weapons-locating radars.
