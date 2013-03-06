New Market Research Report: Croatia Insurance Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Croatia Insurance Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Key Insights And Key Risks
The Croatia Insurance Report considers the prospects for both life and non-life insurers in the country. The latest statistics from the Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency (HANFA) indicate that non-life premiums continued to contract in the first seven months of 2012 and were about 2% less than they were in 2011. Life insurance grew by about 2%. As we have said in previous reports, the lack of interest in unit-linked products over the last 18 months or so points to an element of caution among Croatia's investors and savers. Economic conditions are expected to remain challenging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Nevertheless, there are a number of obvious strengths. One reason for the slippage in premiums is that companies are focusing on profitability ahead of growth for its own sake as highlighted by the H112 results of market leader CROATIA Osiguranje. For a small country that is not yet a full member of the EU, a large number of multinational companies are present. Some of these are comparatively small Austrian groups such as GRAWE and Merkur. However, Allianz, Vienna Insurance Group (VIG, through three different subsidiaries), Generali, ERGO and UNIQA are present, as are less frequently encountered names such as Triglav and Baloise. Croatian households and businesses are being offered risk management and savings solutions by a variety of companies that can exploit opportunities of scale across European or even global businesses.
CROATIA Osiguranje, which the government's now only has a 51% stake in, is not such a company. It remains BMI's view that another substantial shift in the shareholding of CROATIA Osiguranje could prove to be the catalyst for major and beneficial consolidation of a fairly fragmented insurance sector. Over the last quarter, BMI has made the following changes:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Brazil Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Russia Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Romania Insurance Report Q1 2013
- China Insurance Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Insurance Report Q1 2013