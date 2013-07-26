New Market Research Report: CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- CryoLife, Inc. (CryoLife) is a biological medical device company that develops and commercializes biomaterials, implantable medical devices and surgical adhesives, and also preserves and distributes human tissues for cardiovascular and vascular transplant applications. The company's product portfolio includes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valve, CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissue and surgical sealants and hemostats including BioGlue surgical adhesive, BioFoam surgical Matrix, and PerClot absorbable powdered hemostat. The company through its subsidiary Cardiogenesis Corporation specializes in the treatment of coronary artery disease using a laser console system and single use, fiber-optic handpieces to treat patients with severe angina. Additionally, CryoLife and its subsidiary, Hemosphere, Inc. markets the Hemodialysis Reliable Outflow Graft (HeRO Graft). The company distributes its preserved human cardiac and vascular tissues to implanting institutions across the US, Canada, and Europe. CryoLife is headquartered in Georgia, the US.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company seeks to maintain its leading position through internal development, partnerships, strategic alliances and acquisition of complementary businesses, technologies and products. In line with this plan, CryoLife acquired Hemosphere, Inc.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the CryoLife, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CryoLife, Inc. (CRY)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- GE Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis , 2013 Update
- Philips Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- VentriPoint, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update
- Alere Inc. (ALR) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update