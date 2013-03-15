New Market Research Report: Czech Republic Metals Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Czech Republic Metals Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The Czech Republic's Metals sector will continue to be negatively affected by the impact of the eurozone crisis and oversupply in global steel and aluminium. Whilst the country's metal producers could be buoyed by increasing demand from Turkey and Poland, overall the outlook is bleak.
Steel output in the Czech Republic was depressed by Evraz's decision to suspend production at its Vitkovice plant for almost one month from mid-July 2012. ArcelorMittal announced that it would halt its modernisation of its Ostrava steelmaking facility and keep its HRC mill idle in response to poor market conditions.
There are significant downside risks, particularly given the Czech Republic's exposure to volatile external markets, although the industry's competitiveness should work in its favour. BMI does not rule out a return to the lows seen in 2009 when output fell to 4.6mnt. Eyes will be on ArcelorMittal's plans with potential for further production cut-backs at its Czech facilities, in line with trends seen elsewhere in Europe.
