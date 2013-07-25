New Market Research Report: Czech Republic Metals Report Q3 2013

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Czech Republic Metals Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Industrial production data released for February 2013 supports our forecast of low growth across the Czech Republic's metal sector in 2013. Industrial production for the month decreased by 5.7%, year-on-year (y-oy) in constant price terms. Among the main causes the drop was a fall in domestic vehicle manufacturing, which fell by 10.4% y-o-y and contributed 1.9% to the fall in industrial production. The manufacture of basic metals meanwhile decreased by 12.2% in February and contributed 0.3% to the decline in industrial production. This trend supports our view that steel production is set to experience negative growth over the year as a whole, falling by 0.8% y-o-y to 5.47mn tonnes.
Furthermore, the Czech steel industry's dependence on longs production, which represents two-thirds of Czech output, means it will mirror the flatlining European construction industry. With construction set to remain weak into 2014, we see little hope of a boost in outside stimulus this year. Meanwhile, an oversupply of steel globally is set to weigh further on overseas demand. While the country's metal producers could be buoyed by increasing demand from Turkey and Poland, overall the outlook is bleak.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Further indication of weakness within the steel sector was seen in the decision by one of the country's largest steel producers, Evraz, to suspend production at the company's Ostrava plant during April due to forecasted low demand. A company spokesperson cited the reason for the decision as 'low demand for steel products on the European market and sufficient pre-stocking of the company with semi-finished goods for the production of thick plates'.
With little upturn in the eurozone in sight we caution there is further downside risk for the Czech Republic's metals sector over the medium term, particularly given the Czech Republic's exposure to volatile external markets, although the industry's competitiveness should work in its favour. With rumours that further companies including ArcelorMittal are set to introduce cutbacks at their Czech facilities, BMI does not rule out a return to the lows seen in 2009 when output fell to 4.6mnt.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Metals Report Q3 2013
- Japan Metals Report Q3 2013
- South Africa Metals Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013
- Belgium Metals Report Q3 2013
- Australia Metals Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Metals Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Metals Report Q3 2013
- Egypt Metals Report Q3 2013
- Iran Metals Report Q3 2013