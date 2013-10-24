New Market Research Report: Defense Spending: Global Industry Guide

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Introduction
Global Defense Spending industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global defense spending market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global defense spending market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key defense spending market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
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Highlights
Global defense spending had a total budget allocation of $1,609.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2008 and 2012.
Personnel numbers increased with a CAGR of 0.1% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 17.4 million personnel in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,880.7bn by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global defense spending market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global defense spending market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global defense spending market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global defense spending market?
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