Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Dental Lasers Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018" provides key market data on the Dental Lasers market in the BRICS countries. The report provides value ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each segment and sub-segment within three market categories - Diode Lasers, ErYAG Lasers and CO2 Lasers. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Dental Lasers market in each of the aforementioned countries. The report is also supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key developments, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The emerging economies, comprising China, India, Brazil, Russia and South Africa, with a significantly large pool of under-served patients, represent the next big opportunity for the leading medical equipment and devices manufacturers. China remains the world's most populous country and is consequently home to a large patient base. The country is home to more than 120 million people who are aged 65 or older-a population in continuous need of medical care. India, the second most populous country globally, is home to 1.2 billion people, approximately 5% of which are aged 65 or older. It's estimated that shortly after 2020, India's population will surpass China, making it the most populous country in the world. As the population continues to grow and people continue to age, the underlying demand for healthcare is also expected to increase.
Scope
- Market size data for Dental Lasers market categories - Diode Lasers, ErYAG Lasers and CO2 Lasers.
- Annualized market revenues ($m), volume (units) and average price ($) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within the three market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for the overall Dental Lasers market in each of the aforementioned countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Dental Lasers market in BRICS.
- Key players covered include Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., AMD Lasers, LLC, BIOLASE Technology, Inc., FOTONA proizvodnja optoelektronskih naprav d.d., KaVo Dental Corporation, DEKA M.E.L.A. s.r.l., Dabi Atlante S/A Industrias Medico Odontologicas, Gigaa Optronics Technology Company Ltd. and HOYA ConBio .
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Dental Lasers competitive landscape in BRICS.
