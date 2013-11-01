New Market Research Report: Depilatories in New Zealand

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Depilatories in New Zealand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The main trend seen in 2012 was the continued popularity of products that target hair removal in specific areas. Reckitt Benckiser New Zealand Ltd introduced the Veet High Precision Hair Removal Facial Wax Pen, Veet Easy Wax Hair Removal Electrical Roll On Kit and Veet Hair Removal Bikini and Underarm Cream. LifeSource Group Ltd offers products such as Nads Hair Removal Naughty Bikini Kit and Nads Hair Removal Facial Wand Gel.
Euromonitor International's Depilatories in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Hair Removers/Bleaches, Women's Pre-Shave, Women's Razors and Blades.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Depilatories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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