New Market Research Report: Dermatologicals in New Zealand

Fast Market Research recommends "Dermatologicals in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- A Univesity of Otago study has found that hospital admissions from infectious diseases have increased significantly during the last 20 years, a trend which is out of sync with other developed countries. The study, published in international medical journal The Lancet, showed that infectious diseases increased by 51% in New Zealand between 1998 and 2008. Most categories of infectious diseases have increased, but the main contributions were from increases in respiratory, skin and gastrointestinal...
Euromonitor International's Dermatologicals in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Antiparasitics/Lice (Head and Body) Treatments, Antipruritics, Cold Sore Treatments, Haemorrhoid Treatments, Hair Loss Treatments, Medicated Shampoos, Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Topical Allergy Remedies/Antihistamines, Topical Antifungals, Topical Germicidals/Antiseptics, Vaginal Antifungals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dermatologicals market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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