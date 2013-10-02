New Market Research Report: Dermatology Partnering Terms and Agreements

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Current Partnering: "Dermatology Partnering Terms and Agreements "
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- The Dermatology Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter dermatology partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery, preclinical or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bacterials technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest dermatology deals and contracts announced in the healthcare sectors.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report includes an analysis of financial deal terms by stage at signing covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of dermatology dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in dermatology dealmaking since 2007 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication. In addition the chapter includes an analysis of financial deal terms by stage at signing covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates. Analysis includes median values and distribution of values for each stage of development.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading dermatology deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of dermatology deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to all dermatology deals since 2007 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
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