New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Det Norske Veritas and Germanischer Lloyd to Merge, Creating a Global Energy Technology Powerhouse - Deal Analysis from GlobalData"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Det Norske Veritas A/S (DNV), a provider of risk management services, and Germanischer Lloyd SE (GL), a provider of classification, verification and engineering consulting services, agreed to merge in order to further expand their service offerings in the maritime, oil and gas, energy, and business assurance sectors. The new combined company will be called DNV GL Group. The newly formed entity, through their common set of values and complementary strengths, is positioned to achieve a combined turnover of around EUR2.5 billion ($3.31 billion), with more than 17,000 employees and an extensive global network of offices to meet international competition and provide improved services to their customers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The information related to DNV and GL merger.
- Key drivers of the deal
- Rationale of the deal
- A brief on companies, DNV and GL
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the reasons for the merger
- Understand the response from the markets
- Understand the impact of the deal on the DNV, GL and related business
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Det Norske Veritas AS - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Clean Technology Annual Deals Analysis 2011
- Renewable Energy Investment Trends in Emerging Nations - Capacity & Generation, Deal Value & Volume, Comparative Analysis to 2020
- Alternative Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2011
- Alternative Energy Monthly Deal Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - February 2011
- Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2011
- Nuclear Energy Annual Deals Analysis 2012
- Alternative Energy Monthly Deal Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, May 2011
- Power Annual Deals Analysis 2012
- Alternative Energy Quarterly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, Q1 2011