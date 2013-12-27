New Market Research Report: Deutsche Bahn AG: Going off the Rails or on Track?

New Transportation market report from MarketLine: "Deutsche Bahn AG: Going off the rails or on track?"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Deutsche Bahn is a German, state-owned transport and logistics services provider. While 2008-2012 was predominantly positive for DB in terms of financial results, the first half of 2013 gave cause for concern as revenues fell by 0.6% and profits plummeted by 29.2%. Recent service issues and calls for structural changes have caused reputational damage, and the future remains uncertain.
Features and benefits
- This case study looks at the operational and geographical diversity of Deutsche Bahn and how they help build a strong business
- This report looks at the staffing shortages currently plaguing the company and analyzes its sub-par performance in H1 2013
- This case study looks at what the future may hold for one of Germany's largest companies. Is an IPO on the cards?
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Highlights
Deutsche Bahn's very name suggests that it operates passenger rail services exclusively in Germany but the company also has interests in areas such as logistics and freight, other public transport, train stations, and energy. Geographically, the company is also well-diversified. Its operations spanning several continents.
Since a fall in revenues and profits during 2009, the company has recovered well. Revenues, profits, and margins have increased, but H1 2013 results showed a decline in fortunes. Staffing shortages have caused havoc and the company's reputation has been damaged by widespread negative media coverage and the need for a crisis meeting in August 2013.
Deutsche Bahn's future remains uncertain and is the subject of much speculation, particularly with regards to a possible flotation. There is also much talk of service expansion both within and outside of Germany and the company's recent financial performance has put the spotlight on the company's fundamental structure and operations.
Your key questions answered
- What does Deutsche Bahn do?
- Where is Deutche Bahn active?
- What issues is Deutsche Bahn currently faced with?
- What does the future hold for Deutsche Bahn?
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