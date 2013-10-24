New Market Research Report: Diageo Plc in Wine (World)

Fast Market Research recommends "Diageo Plc in Wine (World)" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The world's leading spirits producer, Diageo also ranks 23rd in the global wine market. This profile analyses the role of wine in the company's wide-ranging alcoholic drinks operations, considering opportunities to address its weaknesses and adapt its offer to evolving market trends.
Euromonitor International's Diageo Plc in Wine (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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