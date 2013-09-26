New Market Research Report: Digestive Remedies in Belgium

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in Belgium"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Digestive remedies experienced conflicting factors in 2012. After the positive switch of ranitidine in H2 blockers in 2009, after years of waiting, the first proton pump inhibitors were able to enter the Belgian market from the end of 2011, notably thanks to Maalox Control (pantoprazole-based) and Sandoz's Acidcare (omeprazole-based). On the other hand, the category bore the brunt of the sudden questioning of Janssen-Cilag's Motilium, the leading brand in digestive remedies.
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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