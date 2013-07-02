New Market Research Report: Digestive Remedies in the United Arab Emirates

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Digestive Remedies in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Sales of digestive remedies are strong in the United Arab Emirates, with strong sales linked to unhealthy eating habits. High levels of obesity are present in the country, partly as a result of a strong dependence on consumer foodservice and packaged meal solutions and partly due to rich and fatty cuisine and a strong focus on indulgence. There was thus a degree of maturity in digestive remedies by the end of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Digestive Remedies in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
