New Market Research Report: Direct Selling in Israel

Fast Market Research recommends "Direct Selling in Israel" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- One of the key developments of 2012 was the closing and moving of around 80% of Nu Skin Israel Inc's operations abroad for unknown reasons. This caused considerable interest and speculation as Nu Skin Israel Inc was the leading company in the direct selling category, with a 21% value share in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in Israel report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Direct Selling, Consumer Healthcare Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Furniture and Homewares Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Toys and Games Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Direct Selling in India
- Direct Selling in Slovakia
- Direct Selling in the United Kingdom
- Direct Selling in Romania
- Direct Selling in Mexico
- Direct Selling in China
- Direct Selling in France
- Direct Selling in Brazil
- Direct Selling in Morocco
- Direct Selling in Colombia