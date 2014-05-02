New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Dishwashing in Venezuela"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The current value growth in 2013 is expected to be quite slower than in the review period. Retail value sales increased by 5% in current value terms to reach Bs745 million. Higher prices and a stubbornly sluggish economy hampered the growth of automatic dishwashing powders in volume terms. With regard to hand dishwashing, value sales were hit by the Law on Costs and Fair Prices from the last quarter of 2011, which fixed prices, which were held steady from April 2012. According to an interview...
Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Venezuela market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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