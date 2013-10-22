Fast Market Research recommends "Dispersant / Dispersing Agent Market, by End-User Industries (Construction, Paint & Coating, Pulp & Paper, Detergent, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical) & Geography - Trends & Forecast to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The dispersing agent consumption is estimated to be 3,960 KT in 2013 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.7% annually till 2018. The increasing demand for dispersing agents in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, and the growth in end-user industries such as construction and paints & coatings are key factors that drive the global dispersing agent market.
Asia-Pacific dominates the dispersing agent market, followed by Europe and North America. Development and modernization of infrastructure has created a boost in the demand for dispersing agents by enhancing its usage in the construction industry. The rising need to provide efficient and environmentally sound energy has created a hike in the consumption of dispersing agents in the oil & gas industry. Similarly, the shift to water based systems has led to an increased demand for dispersing agents worldwide, especially in the paints & coatings industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Fluctuating costs of raw materials have affected both the quality and quantity of dispersing agents that are produced and the ones available. This factor has thus provided a huge hindrance in an overall growth of the dispersing agent market. In addition to this, the presence of time-honored technologies also affects the production and efficiency of dispersing agents. At present, the impact of these factors is relatively high. However, emerging economies and innovations in products will create growth opportunities for the dispersing agents in the near future.
Companies that produce or plan to produce dispersing agents in the near future opt for new product developments by undertaking increased investments in R&D activities. The dispersing agents market is fragmented, and consists of a number of small and large chemical companies. The top eight players occupy about 50% of the total market share and the remaining market is captured by a large number of companies, each having quite a small share. The main focus of companies in this market is to opt for the best technologies to help increase the production of dispersing agents.
The report covers the global dispersing agent market in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America covering major countries such as China, the U.S., Germany, France, Japan, etc. Market estimations have been provided in terms of consumption volume (KT) and market revenue ($million). The dispersing agents market has also been segmented by their usage in different end-user industries.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Metering (Chemical Injection / Dosing) Pump Market By Type & Application - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2017
- Microspheres Market By Type (Hollow, Solid), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Paints & Coatings,Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace)& Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Automotive Paints Market by Coat Type (Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat & Clearcoat), by Technology (Solvent-Borne, Waterborne & Powder Coating), Texture Type (Metallic & Solid), Vehicle Type & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Heat Exchanger Market by Types (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), By Applications (Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVAC & Refrigeration), Classifications (MoC, Temperature Range & Fluid Types) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018
- Syngas Market & Derivatives (Methanol, Ammonia, Hydrogen, Oxo Chemicals, N-Butanol, DME) Market, by End Use Application, Feedstock, Technology, and Gasifier Type - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Gas Analyzer, Sensor & Detector Market - By Technologies (Electrochemical, Infrared, Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Catalytic, Laser & Others), By Systems (Fixed & Portable) & By End-User Industries - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Adjuvants Market In Agriculture - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Advanced Phase Change Material (PCM) Market By Type (Inorganic, Organic & Bio-Based) & Application (Building & Construction, Cold Storage, HVAC, Textile, Thermal Energy Storage, Electronics) - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Cold Insulation Market By Types (Fiber Glass, Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam & Others) & Application (HVAC, Refrigeration, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Others) Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Acrylic Acid & Its Derivatives Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018