Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- In 2013, the DIY sector will contract by 0.6%. This marks the sixth consecutive year the market declined but it will be the slowest fall as the housing market starts to recover towards the end of the year. We forecast that DIY will grow again in 2014 as the economic picture improves. To gain the most from this growth, retailers should focus upon improving service and online.



Scope of the Report:



- Provides a view on the emerging trends which will affect the sector in the next five years and recommendations on how retailers can capitalise on them

- Offers a in-depth analysis of how the market has done, both of an overall and sub-sector level, to enable retailers to benchmark their performance.

- See which retailers are set to become a greater threat to you, with market shares from 2008 to 2013.



View Full Report Details and Table of Contents



Report Highlights:



DIY has been severely affected during the downturn as shoppers shied away from discretionary purchases while the weak housing market provided little stimulus to buy. From 2008 to 2013, DIY declined by 20.2%. Tools and equipment was the worst affected sector as major redecorating projects were deferred and shoppers kept using existing tools.



We forecast that the market will grow again in 2014 and will increase each year after that, for a market value of GBP8.3bn in 2017. Inflation will initially drive growth before volumes improve later as the housing market recovers. All sectors will grow by at least 7.8% between 2013 and 2017 with decorative materials leading the way growing by 12.3%.



By 2017, M-commerce is set to become more important for DIY retailers. In 2011, DIY sales on m-commerce were worth GBP29.3m. The larger specialists have already taken steps to make inroads into m-commerce through creating mobile-optimised websites and transactional apps. Retailers should also use their website to drive footfall into their stores.



Reasons to Get this Report



- How are the different sub-sectors performed over the next five years and what factors will be behind this performance?

- How can retailers use online to improve their sales performance?

- How is DIY performing compared to gardening from 2003 to 2017?



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