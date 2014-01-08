New Market Research Report: Dog Food in Vietnam

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dog Food in Vietnam", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- In 2013, sales of dog food in Vietnam will continue to grow strongly thanks to several reasons. The first reason is the large increase in the number of rare and expensive dogs imported to Vietnam in 2012 for many purposes, such as for keeping as pets or security guards, participating in dog contests, and purebred breeding. The increase of dogs led to a greater demand for dog food products, especially for the expensive dogs, to ensure the pets are healthy enough to live well and to fulfil their...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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