New Market Research Report: Ear Care in South Africa

Fast Market Research recommends "Ear Care in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Wax removal products remain the most popular type of product within ear care. Consumers use such products to try and get rid of excess wax in ears. Products such as Waxsol from Meda AB (represented in South Africa by Norgine Pty Ltd) continued to perform well in the wax removal segment. Brands such as Swimmer's Ear tend to perform well during the summertime when temperatures are higher and people frequently swim.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Vision Care Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Middle East and Africa Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other
- South Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery
- Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Dental Chairs and Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Consumer Health in South Africa
- Wound Closure Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery
- Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018