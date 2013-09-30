New Market Research Report: East Africa: Poised for Growth

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "East Africa: Poised for Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Tourism arrivals to East Africa grew by 5% in 2012 and continued growth is expected over the forecast period. Good economic growth is bringing new source markets to East Africa, such as the BRICs, and rising disposable incomes and urbanisation are driving business domestic and regional travel. As a result, East Africa is seeing a number of international airlines and hotels enter the market. This will make the region more competitive, offering higher quality services in the medium to long term.
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Euromonitor International's East Africa: Poised for Growth global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Travel and Tourism market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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