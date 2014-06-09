Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "EMC Filtration Market - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- EMC Filtration Market by Load Type (Single Phase & Three Phase), by Insertion Loss, by Applications, by Industry Verticals (Military, Medical, Automobile, Commercial, Consumer Electronics, & Telecom) & by Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020
The EMC filtration market report analyzes the EMC ecosystem and key application markets on the basis of insertion loss type that include symmetrical interference generating components such as measuring instruments, motor control system, switch mode power supplies, control panels, motors, phase angle controller, and rectifiers and the components creating asymmetrical interference such as mains, converters, transformers, HF producer, and screens. The EMC filtration market also covers the market share of different load type filter including single phase, three phase, and custom filters. Revenue estimates and forecasts are provided from 2014 to 2020 for the EMC filtration market. It gives an overview of the major geographic regions in the EMC filtration market such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The report discusses about the most recent happenings of the market with the winning imperatives and burning issues.
The penetration of EMC filters in the commercial, military and aerospace, automobile and telecom industries is explosive due to the increasing power density, faster switching, and higher currents. One of the major reasons for a high demand of EMC filters in electronic equipment is the strict EMC directives and standards.
The major markets for the EMC filtration market lie in the European and American countries such as the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Spain, the U.S., and so on. However, Japan and other Asian countries are following it. Some of the major players of the EMC filtration market are Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland), ETS-Lindgren (U.S.), EPCOS AG (Germany), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Schurter Holding AG (Switzerland), PREMO Corporation S.L. (Spain), REO (UK) Ltd. (U.K.), Total EMC Products Ltd. (U.K.), DEM Manufacturing Ltd. (U.K.), and Astrodyne Corporation (U.S.).
This report focuses on detailed segmentations of the EMC filtration market, combined with qualitative and quantitative analysis of each and every aspect of the classification on the basis of load type, insertion loss type, applications, industry verticals, and geography. All the numbers, both, revenue and volume, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2020, to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in this market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, ETS-LINDGREN, EPCOS AG, TE CONNECTIVITY LTD., SCHURTER HOLDING AG, PREMO CORPORATION S.L., REO (U.K.) LTD., TOTAL EMC PRODUCTS LTD., DEM MANUFACTURING LTD., ASTRODYNE CORPORATION
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