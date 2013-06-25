New Market Research Report: Emergency Contraception in Lithuania

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Emergency Contraception in Lithuania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Emergency contraception products continued to rise in popularity in 2012. Hardly ever affected by changes of the economic climate, the category is relying on other factors - such as abundance of products and awareness of them amongst potential customers - to generate sales. From this perspective, the category experienced solid performance.
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
