New Market Research Report: Emergency Contraception in Pakistan

Fast Market Research recommends "Emergency Contraception in Pakistan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Three primary reasons have blocked development of a market for emergency contraceptives in Pakistan. Firstly, the majority of Pakistani consumers are Muslims who are brought up with the belief that abortions are not allowed in Islam unless there is a psychological or physical danger to the health of the pregnant woman. Many local Islamic scholars are well respected in their pertinent sects and consumer masses tend to follow their opinion. Given limited awareness about how emergency...
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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