Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities in Poland's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- The Polish cards industry grew positively during the review period at a CAGR of 6.89% and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period. There were declines in the credit and charge card categories during the review period. The credit cards category is expected to grow only nominally during the forecast period, while charge cards are expected to continue to decline, although at a lesser rate than during the review period. Prepaid cards display huge potential for growth during the forecast period and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.50% during the forecast period. The emergence of contactless payments has encouraged card use among consumers. Contactless payments enable quick processing of transactions and better security than chip-based cards. Contactless card terminals are increasingly being installed in retail outlets, transport networks and government offices. MasterCard's PayPass enables card-based payments at retail outlets such as McDonalds, Mercer's Coffee and EuroApteka, and also allows payments through mobile phones. A recent initiative by First Data is expected to extend contactless payments to parking lots. Contactless cards are issued a one-time CVV number for authorizing transactions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- The Polish cards industry grew positively during the review period at a CAGR of 6.89%, and is expected to continue to do so over the forecast period.
- The value of transactions made through credit and charge cards is very low compared to transactions through debit cards, reflecting the general aversion of Polish consumers to credit-fuelled spending.
- The credit card category is expected to recover only nominally during the forecast period. The category declined at a CAGR of -9.29% during the review period and is expected to post low, but positive growth of 2.66% during the forecast period.
- Digital banking and virtual cards are new product innovations expected to boost online card use. Digital banking integrates social networking sites and online retail stores to facilitate payments online, and in 2011, 6.05% of the overall transactions were made through debit, credit or charge cards.
- Growth in e-commerce and m-commerce is expected to boost card industry growth. E-commerce accounted for 3.1% of retail sales in 2011 and is expected to grow by 24% in 2012.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Poland's cards and payments market
- It provides current value for Poland's cards and payments market for 2011 and forecast figures for 2016
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Poland's cards and payments industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
- It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions.
- It profiles the major banks in Poland's cards and payments market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: PKO BP - Bank Polski, Bank Pekao SA, ING Bank BSK, BBVA Bancomer Bank, Muktikino, Coffee Heaven, UniCredit Bank, Euronet
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in Russia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the US Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Argentina's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Romania's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Hong Kong's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Australia's Cards and Payments Market: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Germany's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Japan's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in the Czech Republic's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Emerging Opportunities in Indonesia's Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape