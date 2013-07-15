New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the Financial Services industry covering the prepaid card market in Italy. The report provides insights on emerging consumer attitudes and market trends, and also provides market size and growth potential by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume of prepaid card in Italy. This report also includes competitive landscape, industry dynamics in the Italian cards and payment industry.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of prepaid card industry in Italy
- It provides current values for prepaid card industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Italy cards and payment industry
- It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the prepaid card market in Italy
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities for the prepaid card industry in Italy
- Assess the competitive dynamics in Italy cards and payment industry
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the cards and payment industry in Italy
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