New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Emission Reduction Efforts and Smarter Grids Push Electric Drive Bus Deployments"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- GlobalData's report "Emission Reduction Efforts and Smarter Grids Push Electric Drive Bus Deployments" provides an analysis on how global emission reduction efforts along with smart grids are enabling faster deployment of electric drive buses. Global emission reduction efforts are leading to growth in the number of electric drive buses. Governments worldwide have come up with carbon reduction targets and aim to make use of effective measures to reduce emissions. Electric buses emit fewer pollutants compared to conventional diesel buses. The provisions provided by smart grids are also playing a key role in the development of electric buses. Apart from carbon emissions, other benefits such as reduced maintenance and fuel costs, smoother operations, reduced noise, and reduced capacity for electricity generation, have also enhanced the growth of electric buses. Countries such as the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Netherlands and the UK have come up with plans and policies that will lead to increased fuel efficiency and therefore drive the deployment of electric drive buses as a solution for the achievement of emissions reduction.
Scope
- Utilization of low-carbon emission targets for increasing the demand of electric buses.
- The role played by smart grid provisions for facilitating growth of electric buses.
- The economic and societal benefits offered by electric buses.
- Plans and policies enabling the growth of electric bus deployment.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insight on the role of global emission reduction efforts and smart grid for enabling faster deployment of electric buses.
- Comprehend the financial and societal benefits associated with the deployment of electric buses.
- Illustrations on how plans and policies are enabling faster deployment of electric drive buses.
