New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, fibrosing interstitial pneumonia of unknown cause that occurs primarily in older adults and is associated with a histologic and/or radiologic pattern of usual interstitial pneumonia (NHLBI, 2011; Raghu et al., 2011). As a fatal disease that falls under the umbrella of interstitial lung disease of unknown cause, IPF is limited to the lungs and manifests with irreversible and variable scarring, stiffening, and thickening of the lung tissues that leads to progressively worsening of pulmonary function (NHLBI, 2011; Raghu et al. 2011). IPF is the most common form of idiopathic interstitial pneumonia and also has the worst prognosis, with only three to five years of median survival (Olson and Swigris, 2012). Respiratory failure accounts for over 80% of IPF fatalities (Raghu et al., 2006). IPF is more common in men, and its prevalence typically increases with advancing age.
GlobalData forecasts that there will be 45,718 incident cases of IPF in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) in 2022, with an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.01% during 2012-2022. By 2022, there will be 88,357 prevalent cases of IPF in the 6MM. Changes in the population structure and population growth will be the major drivers of the observed increase in the incident and prevalent cases of IPF. In addition to population growth, further industrialization or other circumstances that could increase exposure to potential risk factors for the disease could also drive the increase in the incident and prevalent cases of IPF. The emergence of new evidence and a better understanding of the pathogenesis and biology of IPF will possibly help in detecting IPF in the preclinical and early stages and in improving treatment, outcomes, and prognosis.
The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of IPF in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK).
It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the incident and prevalent cases of IPF segmented by sex and age (by five-year increments, beginning at age 50 years and ending at age 85 years and older) in the 6MM.
