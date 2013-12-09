New Market Research Report: European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014

Fast Market Research recommends "European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- "European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report not only provides a comprehensive overview of European business travelers' visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2013, but also showcases average expenditure. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the most popular products purchased by European business travelers at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key factors that help promote frequent visits and identifies European business travelers' most pressing concerns when purchasing products at airport retail outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency, and travel destination.
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Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of European business travelers. The report provides data and analyzes trends in airport retail, and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better business travelers' footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency and travel destinations.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
European business travelers' average expenditure to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$83 and US$50, respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
'Renowned brands at discounted prices', 'utilization of time', and 'competitive prices' are the most important motivational factors for purchases at airport retail stores.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Global Business Travel Association, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, Harrods, Stockholm Arlanda airport, Holiday Inn Southend hotel, McDonald's, Upper Crust, O'Learys sports bar, Caffe Ritazza, Pizza Hut Express, UK Civilian Aviation Authority, Loop, Eton, Kiosques AGS, Schweizer Heimatwerk, Attitude Tax Free, Biza Tax and Duty Free, The Body Shop, Fat Face, Timberland, Kurt Geiger, JD, Temptation, Next, Dixons Retail, Himmel och Hav, Lavazza, Capi, World of Toys, World Duty Free Group, Irish Whiskey Collection Duty Free, Costa Coffee, Mondelez World Travel Retail, Nuance, Desigual, Hugo boss, a Frey Wiley shop, Buckley Jewellery, Gebr. Heinemann, Jim Beam, The Famous Grouse, Glenlivet, Boots, Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana, Burberry, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Hermes and Salvatore Ferragamo, Comptoir Libanais, LS Travel Retail UK and Ireland Aelia Arrival shop, Acqua di Parma, Starbucks, Exki, Royal Capi-Lux, Saffiano, Finnair Tax-Free Shop, MasterCard.
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