New Market Research Report: Exiqon as (EXQ) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Exiqon A/S (Exiqon) is a Denmark-based biotechnology company. It manufactures gene expression analysis products for the life sciences industry and cellular based diagnostic tests for the diagnostics industry. In addition, it offers pharmaceutical services, including the discovery of new miRNA biomarkers, through collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. The company develops products through its proprietary technology LNA ((Locked Nucleic Acid) detection technology. The company's products serve as a platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests. It develops molecular diagnostic tests in collaboration with pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. The company's products include RNA isolation kits; microRNA Array system, a system for global microRNA expression profiling; microRNA qPCR system, which enables microRNA expression profiling; microRNA detection probes that are used for the ultra-sensitive and detection of microRNAs by Northern blot analysis; and microRNA inhibitor products for functional analysis of microRNAs. It also offers RNA microarrays that capture probes for expression analysis of splice variants, small RNAs, and even mRNA; qPCR assays for mRNA and ncRNA; RNA detection probes for in situ hybridization and Northern blot; longRNA GapmeR, which are antisense oligonucleotides used for the inhibition of mRNA and lncRNA function; SNP (single nucleotide polymorphism) detection oligonucleotides; SNP microarrays; FISH probes; custom LNA oligonucleotides; LNA phosphoramidites for the synthesis of LNA containing oligonucleotides; and A2-quencher phosphoramidite, a dark quencher with no native fluorescence developed for real-time PCR probes. In addition, the company provides RNA isolation services for the sample types, including blood derived serum, plasma and other bio-fluids, clinical FFPE and fresh frozen tissues, and cell lines; MicroRNA array services; MicroRNA profiling services; and in situ hybridization screening services. Exiqon A/S sells its products primarily under the miRCURY, miRCURY LNA, and LNA brands. The company has divided its operations into two business segments, namely, Diagnostics and Life Sciences. It also operates a Pharma Services business unit to assist pharmaceutical companies in drug discovery. It operates in Denmark, the US, Australia, China, Italy, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand. Exiqon is headquartered in Vedbaek, Denmark.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Exiqon AS portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
