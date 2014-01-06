New Market Research Report: Eyewear in Mexico

Fast Market Research recommends "Eyewear in Mexico" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- In 2013 sales of eyewear products experienced faster growth than that observed over the review period in retail volume and value terms. The positive performance can in part be explained by the optimistic economic outlook resulting from the structural reforms announced by the federal government. As a result of this, consumer confidence increased together with their spending on personal accessories and eyewear products. In addition to the increase in spending in 2013, companies offered more...
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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