Fast Market Research recommends "Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Feed Flavors & Sweeteners Market by Type (Natural and Synthetic), by Livestock (Swine, Poultry, Cattle, Aquaculture, and Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019
Owing to the rise in living standards, the increasing demand for meat consumption, animal products/food, and concern towards the overall health of animals, the demand for better animal feed has increased. These factors are acting as drivers for the feed flavor and sweetener market. This report estimates the market value of feed flavors and sweeteners products and their types. In terms of geography, the report is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW). The feed flavors and sweeteners market is mainly segmented on the basis of type and livestock. With the growing market potential and increasing preference from animal producers, the feed flavors and sweeteners market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. The feed flavors and sweeteners type segments included in this report are based on prevalent alternates, that is, natural and synthetic.
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The report estimates the global feed flavors and sweeteners market in terms of value ($million). The drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the animal feed flavors and sweeteners market are also discussed in the report. The report includes the various development strategies of the market players such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion plans, new product launches, participations, and other developments.
FIGURE 1
FEED FLAVORS AND SWEETENERS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2014 VS 2019 ($MILLION)
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
The above figure shows the feed flavors and sweeteners market size, by geography, of 2014 and 2019. Global feed flavors & sweeteners market is projected to reach $2,226.4 million by 2019 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2014 to 2019. The Asia-Pacific is the largest- and fastest-growing market for feed flavors and sweeteners. These two regions are closely followed by Europe while ROW is the slowest-growing market.
The companies enjoying a significant market share are DuPont (U.S.), Kerry (Ireland), and Eli Lilly & Company (U.S.). The existing dominant players are leveraging their innovative capabilities and customer relations to commercialize novel products and increase their adoption.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BIOMIN GMBH, E. I. DUPONT, ELI LILLY AND COMPANY, FERRER INTERNACIONAL S.A., INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA, S.A., JEFO NUTRITION INC, KERRY GROUP PLC, PHYTOBIOTICS, PRINOVA, TANKE INTERNATIONAL GROUP
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